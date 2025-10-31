Swiss retail staff push back against Sunday trading expansion

Retail workers in Switzerland are pushing back against plans to allow stores to open on up to 12 Sundays a year, up from the current four. A petition opposing the proposal was submitted to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Thursday, backed by the unions Unia and Syna, which argue the change would worsen already fragile working conditions in retail.

The sector employs around 230,000 full-time equivalent staff nationwide. According to the unions, the proposal not only undermines labour standards but also runs against public sentiment. This is not just about shop staff rejecting a 24-hour society—the general public does too, the unions said in a statement.

More than 9,000 people have signed the petition, which calls for respect, healthy working conditions and fair hours. Workers say longer Sunday trading would not lead to more jobs but merely stretch existing staff thinner.

For the unions, keeping Sunday free from work is not a luxury, but a cornerstone of health and social cohesion. They are also contesting a separate proposal that would allow up to nine Sundays of work per year under the guise of remote working.

Regulation around retail closing times is strict in Switzerland and sometimes makes life difficult for those who work, including many couples. When both work, and most supermarkets are closed after they finish, logistics can be challenging. Finding the right balance is difficult.

More on this:

Unia press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.