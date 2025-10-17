18-year old arrested before planned terrorist attack in Switzerland

Switzerland’s federal prosecutors say they thwarted a suspected terrorist attack this spring, arresting a radicalised 18-year-old man, according to federal prosecutor, Stefan Blättler, in an interview with SonntagsBlick, that was reported by RTS.

© Steve Allen | Dreamstime.com

The young Swiss-German is being held in pre-trial detention. Motivated by Islamist ideology, his alleged goal was to carry out a knife attack, said Blättler.

A knife bought online shortly before the arrest was seized at his home. A criminal investigation is under way, and the presumption of innocence applies. Investigators are also examining whether others were involved.

There are more than 140 terrorism-related proceedings currently under way in Switzerland—a record number, up from 120 at the start of the year. The cases range from propaganda and jihadist travel to attack planning.

To strengthen the fight against terrorism, the National Council has backed a motion to create a specialised federal prosecution authority.

Most suspects are young adults, Blättler noted, calling the situation a societal problem. Prevention and education fall outside the remit of the federal prosecutor’s office, which finds it easier to detect groups than lone actors.

There is no single connected group. They cooperate opportunistically, where common interests exist.

According to Blättler, within ten to fifteen years, Switzerland could face a situation similar to Sweden’s if nothing is done.

He also renewed his call for more resources. Current funding, he said, does not allow prosecutors to open investigations into every complaint received.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.