Switzerland’s family-doctor shortage continues to worsen

Switzerland faces a worsening shortage of general practitioners, according to a workforce study published on 2 October 2025. By 2035 hundreds will need replacing. Already three-quarters of practising doctors report a shortfall in their region.

a person holding a stethoscope
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels.com

The survey, conducted by the University of Basel among 1,776 medical practices, highlights five main problems, says the Swiss association of family doctors and paediatricians (MFE). GPs are ageing, work fewer hours—42 hours instead of 50 hours 20 years ago—and spend less time with patients. Replacements are badly needed, and shortages are widespread already. By 2030, 22% of today’s family doctors will need replacing; by 2035 the figure will rise to 40%.

The average GP is 52 years old; 13% practise beyond retirement age. Growing paperwork further reduces patient time and makes the job less appealing. MFE calls for more systematic recruitment, through flexible working models, less bureaucracy and greater use of digital tools. Artificial intelligence, it suggests, could help to lighten the administrative load.

The situation is serious, says MFE, noting that family doctors handle 94% of health problems while accounting for only 8% of total costs. Without them, hospitals would face even greater strain.
The study, carried out in all cantons between January and May 2025, is part of a series conducted every five years since 2000. Paediatricians have been included since 2020.

More on this:
MFE report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

