Rising number of dangerous items removed from luggage at Zurich airport

Safety remains aviation’s paramount concern. Each year, tens of thousands of items deemed hazardous—ranging from lithium-ion power banks and e-cigarettes to spray cans and fireworks—are plucked from passengers’ bags at Zurich airport. The tally is growing steadily, as travellers carry ever more battery-powered gadgets and as inexperienced holidaymakers pack without following the rules, said the airport.

In 2024, security staff at Zurich Airport removed around 140,000 dangerous items from checked bags and another 40,000 from cabin luggage. Batteries, fuels and flammable substances pose risks: they can overheat, ignite, leak or explode when damaged or mishandled on board.

The most common dangerous items differs by bag type. Cabin luggage is often found stuffed with lighters (only one per person is permitted), matches, fireworks, gas cartridges and solid fuels. In checked baggage, loose or rechargeable batteries, power banks, e-cigarettes, mobility aids like e-scooters, and certain electronic devices top the list.

Fireworks, fuel pastes, corrosive chemicals and flammable liquids are banned outright, regardless of where they are packed.

Dangerous goods should not be confused with prohibited cabin items, such as Swiss army knives, scissors, tools or large bottles of liquid. These are restricted because of the risk of misuse, not because they are intrinsically hazardous, and may generally travel in the hold.

International rules set by ICAO and IATA govern how such hazards are handled, and Swiss police enforce them on behalf of Zurich Airport. Low-value items are disposed of, while pricier ones—such as high-end power banks or e-mobility devices—are stored for 30 days, retrievable for a fee before destruction.

For passengers, the lesson is clear: check the rules before flying. Airlines and airports publish detailed guidance online, and careful packing can save both a confiscation and a fine. Batteries, gas, liquids, and flammable or corrosive substances all carry restrictions; some cannot fly at all.

Confiscations spike around holidays. During Switzerland’s national day in 2024, one traveller tried to bring a 100‑shot firework in their hand luggage. Zurich airport is beefing up staff training and passenger outreach, via signage and online guidance, to prevent incidents. But with the rising number of electronics items per traveller and leisure travel booming, the numbers are unlikely to fall soon.

