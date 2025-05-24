Over 600,000 vehicles on Swiss roads beyond testing deadline

Switzerland’s cantonal vehicle inspection authorities are struggling to keep up with the country’s growing vehicle fleet. As a result, more than 600,000 vehicles currently on Swiss roads have missed their mandatory roadworthiness tests by over a year, according to data from the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO), reported RTS.

Photo by Jose Ricardo Barraza Morachis on Pexels.com

Under Swiss regulations, new vehicles must undergo a technical inspection after five years, followed by a second check three years later, and then biennially. But many cantonal offices are overwhelmed and increasingly unable to meet these deadlines. The backlog has grown steadily in recent years.

Nationally, 9.27% of vehicles are over a year late for inspection. But the figures vary widely: Bern has a backlog affecting 10.2% of vehicles, while Aargau fares worse at 15.5%. In contrast, cantons like Zug (3.9%), Basel (3.2%) and Appenzell Ausserrhoden (2.7%) are better positioned.

In French-speaking Switzerland, the Jura tops the list with a 14.9% backlog, followed by Valais at 14%. At the other end, Fribourg and Neuchâtel perform markedly better, with just 0.15% and 0.05% of vehicles overdue testing.

Growth in vehicle numbers is outpacing capacity. Switzerland now has over 6.5 million registered vehicles, up from 4.6 million in 2000. More vehicles require more inspections, and officials say the rapid increase in average vehicle age has only worsened the challenge.

Used car sales, which often trigger inspection requirements, are booming. Vehicle testing operations did not anticipate how quickly the average age of cars would rise.

Compounding the problem are pandemic-era disruptions. During lockdowns, many inspections were cancelled and have yet to be rescheduled. In Bern, the number of overdue inspections has tripled in two years.

Despite the backlog, federal officials have downplayed the immediate safety risk. FEDRO says just 1% of traffic accidents are caused by technical failures or poor maintenance. Still, experts warn that this figure could rise if delays persist.

FEDRO reminds vehicle owners that road worthiness is their legal responsibility. Even if inspections are delayed, cars must remain compliant with traffic laws. In the event of an accident involving an untested vehicle, liability falls on the driver, not the canton, it said.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.