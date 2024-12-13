Use of self-driving systems will soon be allowed on some Swiss roads

From March next year, drivers of cars equipped with self-driving technology will be allowed to use it on motorways, reported RTS.

Photo by Riccardo on Pexels.com

This week, the Federal Council approved regulations allowing the use of self-driving systems. Once in force, starting on 1 March 2025, drivers with self-driving cars will be able to take their hands off the steering wheel. However, they must be ready to take control at any time.

In addition, in designated parking places and garages, automated driverless parking will be allowed.

Beyond motorways and designated parking places, cantons will be given the authority to create approved routes where self-driving technology can be used. However, automated vehicle use on these routes will need to be monitored from a central control room by those operating the vehicles. In addition, the vehicles will need to be able to be controlled from the central facility.

Manufacturers of self-drive systems must provide extensive evidence that their systems can guarantee road safety and high traffic fluidity before they can be used.

