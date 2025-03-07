Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Automotive / Self-driving cars legal in Switzerland but no cars approved

Self-driving cars legal in Switzerland but no cars approved

By 1 Comment

On 1 March 2025, new laws allowing the use of self-driving cars came into force in Switzerland. The only catch is that no self-driving vehicle has been approved for use on Swiss roads, reported RTS.

Self Drive © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com

The new law makes it legal to use self-driving technology on specified stretches of roads specified by Switzerland’s cantons. At the same time the law requires drivers to be ready to intervene at any moment.

However, the biggest problem for those keen to let their vehicles ease the burden of driving in dense traffic, is that no vehicles with the required technology have yet been approved, according to the person responsible for the self-driving at the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO). Currently, no vehicle has been approved, said Patrizia Portmann.

The car manufacturing nation of Germany is ahead of Switzerland when it comes to self-driving. There, two car models have been approved. Something similar could happen in Switzerland too withing several months if car manufacturers were to apply for approval.

However, anyone letting their car drive for them in Switzerland currently would be taking a big risk, said Portmann. These systems are not yet capable of navigating road construction or accidents. For the time being, anyone caught relying on a self-driving systems risks being fined and losing their license. Even using self driving to park is not yet allowed. This requires approved parking zones, and these have not yet been designated.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Comments

  1. I believe self-drive cars are at the stage the GPS system was for many years…not taking into account traffic diversions, road works etc. I would never want a no drive car as so far too many have gone berserk on motorways and are a hazard. It is bad enough that the roads are full of idiots who do not appear to know the laws and do not respect other road users .

    Reply
N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp