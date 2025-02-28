Swiss government to look at classroom phone ban

This week, the Federal Council said it would look at a proposal to ban access to social media in Swiss classrooms, reported RTS. The ban aims to effectively prevent the use of mobile phones in class and would apply to those under 16. The proposal is supported by politicians on both the left and the right.

Maya Graf, a politician who supports the proposal, said that research suggests smartphones interfere with the development of children and teenagers and negatively affect their mental health, ability to concentrate and to learn. Rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts have all risen since the introduction of these devices, said Graf.

In August 2024, Australia banned mobile phone in public schools, reported Australia’s ABC News. Teens there say they have largely adapted to school life without phones, with some describing the change as positive. The Australian ban will provide evidence to help prove whether phoneless schooling delivers benefits. The state of South Australia, which has had a public school phone ban for a year now, claims there is a 54% drop in behavioural issues and 10% fewer violent incidents.

However, Marilyn Campbell from the Queensland University of Technology’s School of Early Childhood and Inclusive Education, told ABC News that meaningful research on the benefits and drawbacks of school phone bans is limited. She says that phones are just part of living and young people should be taught how to use their devices in moderation. In addition, for some kids, being able to connect online is really good for their mental health. For kids who feel different at school connecting with their tribe who might not be at school is actually good for their mental health, said Campbell.

In a response published on Wednesday, the Swiss government said it was ready to study the proposal to keep phones out of Swiss classrooms more closely.

A poll run by Sotomo in Switzerland published in December last year found 82% of those members of the public surveyed were in favour of a school phone ban.

