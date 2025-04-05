Switzerland edges toward revisiting nuclear power

Switzerland’s Federal Council is seeking to lift the country’s ban on new nuclear power plants. This week, it presented a counter-proposal to the “Stop Blackout” initiative aimed at securing the country’s energy supply, reported RTS. However, many political parties, cantons and energy stakeholders remain unconvinced.

Opposition from the Green Party, the Green Liberals and the Socialist Party was expected. Now the Centre party, which had until recently avoided voicing a clear stance, has also come out against the move. In its submission, the party argues that legal changes enabling a return to nuclear energy would contradict the 2017 referendum result, in which voters opted to phase out atomic power – an energy plan, which was accepted by 58.2% of voters in May 2017, included a ban on the construction of new nuclear plants.

Scepticism extends beyond party lines. The Union of Swiss Cities and most cantonal governments are lukewarm, if not outright opposed. In French-speaking Switzerland, every canton that has responded so far is against the plan – there are no nuclear plants in French-speaking Switzerland. A handful of German-speaking cantons, including Aargau – home to three nuclear facilities and the country’s largest power station – support the proposal as a way to diversify Switzerland’s energy options. For now, however, this view remains in the minority. The cantons rejecting the 2017 referendum containing the nuclear ban were all German-speaking (Schwyz, Obwalden, Glarus, Aargau).

Most cantonal governments want to focus on renewable energy. They also highlighted several shortcomings in the Federal Council’s proposal to lift the nuclear ban. Laurent Favre, president of the Conference of Cantonal Energy Directors and a State Councillor from Neuchâtel, said further clarification is needed. The Federal Council must look again at the draft plan, he told RTS. We need a clearer picture of the country’s long-term energy outlook, along with guidance on major renovations to existing nuclear plants.

Despite scepticism in some quarters, the Federal Council’s proposal has attracted support from key players. While a few energy providers remain opposed, Switzerland’s three largest electricity firms – Axpo, Alpiq and BKW – back the counter-proposal. They argue that Switzerland must remain technologically open in case renewables fail to meet demand.

The PLR/FDP and business groups broadly agree, while the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) supports the more radical “Stop Blackout” initiative.

Although the government is under no obligation to act on the feedback, Energy Minister Albert Rösti has made little secret of his openness to nuclear energy. Barring a significant shift in sentiment, the counter-proposal is likely to proceed largely unchanged.

