Swiss commission backs construction of new nuclear power plants

A parliamentary commission narrowly backed allowing the construction of new nuclear power plants in Switzerland. By 13 votes to 12, the Committee for the Environment, Spatial Planning and Energy endorsed an amendment to the nuclear energy law, reported SRF.

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The commission’s position aligns with the indirect counter-proposal from the Federal Council and the Council of States to the Stop Blackout initiative, which seeks to lift the current ban on building new nuclear power plants. Since the 2017 Energy Strategy, Switzerland has prohibited new nuclear plants, while allowing existing ones to operate as long as they are safe.

A majority of the commission argued that energy policy should remain technologically neutral. Switzerland, it says, needs a reliable, low-carbon and cost-efficient energy supply, and should keep all options open. If renewable targets fall short, new nuclear plants could help secure supply from around 2050. Although, some argued that lifting the ban would undermine planning certainty for renewables and expose the public sector to substantial financial risks.

The commission also agreed that any new plant should receive a permit only if its construction and operation are financially secured. It rejected proposals to mandate state funding.

Opponents had sought additional conditions, including a detailed waste-disposal strategy, stronger prioritisation of renewables and a revised electricity supply plan. A proposal to limit approval to fourth-generation reactors also failed.

The Council of States has already voted to lift the current ban. The National Council will decide next, though the final word is likely to rest with voters.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

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