Switzerland’s varied and changing electric cars taxes

How much road tax must be paid to drive an electric car in Switzerland varies significantly depending on the canton. It can also change with little warning, reported SRF this week.

Annual vehicle tax on the fully electric Tesla Model Y Long Range costs CHF 1,353 in Geneva. In Zurich, Solothurn, Nidwalden, Glarus and St. Gallen road tax for the same vehicle is zero. Thurgau (48), Obwalden (63), Bern (111), Graubunden (111), Basel (129), Valais (160), Vaud (168), Neuchatel (260), Zug (260), Ticino (283), Schaffhausen (330), Uri (384), Jura (403), Aargau (420), Basel Landschaft (433), Fribourg (568), Appenzell Innerrhoden (686), Appenzell Ausserrhoden (802), Luzern (902) and Schwytz (1,004) are in between these two extremes.

In addition, some cantons make regular changes to these taxes. This week, SRF reported on recent changes in the canton of Fribourg. In many cantons, road taxes are adjusted every three years. In Fribourg they are adjusted anually. As the relative efficiency and pollution of vehicles changes the taxes are adjusted. Electric vehicles have different efficiency ratings. Larger more powerful vehicles tend to consume more electricity. And factoring in the pollution associated with electricity production these cars have worse ratings.

Since 2022, Fribourg has had a general tax deduction of 30% for all electric vehicles and an additional 30% for electric vehicles with an A rating. However, this year the federal government updated the ratings used by cantons to set road taxes and downgraded some electric vehicles, increasing the tax on some vehicles from CHF 500 to CHF 900. A total of around 4,500 electric vehicles in the canton have been affected by the change. Some electric vehicles owners are complaining.

Annual vehicle taxes are based on emissions and efficiency ratings. Electric cars all qualify for zero emissions but vary on efficiency. So a Tesla Model Y Long Range gets a B efficiency rating while a Tesla Model 3 Long Range gets an A. TCS and Suisse Energie provide a searchable database of car emission and efficiency ratings.

While vehicle taxes for electric cars may be rising in some Swiss cantons, electric car owners still get a good deal. Many drivers still get a a road tax discount and there is no road use tax added to the electricity used by vehicles in the same way as tax is added to petrol and diesel. As Switzerland’s vehicle fleet electrifies the associated revenue loss will at some point become untenable. A new system that charges electric vehicle users will be required. In New Zealand, there is a charge per kilometre, which is checked when cars undergo regular checks for roadworthiness. Any car owner who hasn’t paid gets a bill.

