Swiss government looking at how to tax electric vehicles

Swiss government looking at how to tax electric vehicles

Roads in Switzerland are largely funded via tax on fuel. But with electric vehicles set to become the main means of road transport and no equivalent taxes on electricity the government is looking at alternative forms of tax to fund roads, reports 20 Minutes.

white car charging
The Federal Council has asked the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) and the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) to look at the question and prepare some options between now and the end of 2023. The new charges would come into force by 2030 at the latest.

In more detailed terms some for of charging based on road use is likely. This new system would apply to electric cars while the current system of fuel tax would remain for petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles.

Comments

  1. Amazing how in Germany the government encourages their Citizens to help save the environment and in Switzerland, the government looking towards profiting on those who try to help save the environment.

    We sold our 2 Petrol Cars to 2 Electric Cars in Luzern Switzerland, not a dime from the government, instead we got harassed by our neighbors and scratches our Brand New Cars and When we complained it turns worst , one farmer on the block even cross the line to tell my wife directly,
    ( We Must Move out of here ) 3 days after we received the Kündigung from our real estate to leave ,now they gang up against us , parking their cars so close , we have to acrobatically enter 1 of our cars.

    It is a very Animalistic behavior , it makes the Country unpleasant and a Living Hell , Unhealthy, Depressive , Suicidal.

