Swiss government looking at how to tax electric vehicles

Roads in Switzerland are largely funded via tax on fuel. But with electric vehicles set to become the main means of road transport and no equivalent taxes on electricity the government is looking at alternative forms of tax to fund roads, reports 20 Minutes.

Photo by Rathaphon Nanthapreecha on Pexels.com

The Federal Council has asked the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) and the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) to look at the question and prepare some options between now and the end of 2023. The new charges would come into force by 2030 at the latest.

In more detailed terms some for of charging based on road use is likely. This new system would apply to electric cars while the current system of fuel tax would remain for petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles.

