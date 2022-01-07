Tax burden set to rise in 10 Swiss cantons in 2022

The tax burden is set to rise in 10 Swiss cantons and fall in 16 in 2022, according to data published this week by the Federal Finance Administration (FFA). Nationally, the tax burden in 2022 will represent 24.6% of Switzerland’s tax potential, down from 24.8% in 2021.

While the national tax burden percentage offers some indication of the average rate of income tax, it can differ significantly because of the complexity and incomparability of the way taxes are levied across cantons and differences in personal financial situations.

In 2022, the tax burden is set to rise in 10 cantons: Fribourg (+1.04 percentage points), Ticino (+0.55), Obwalden (+0.52), Valais (+0.38), Basel-Landschaft (+0.20), Zug (+0.19), Geneva (+0.12), Uri (0.04), Appenzell Innerrhoden (+0.03) and Graubunden (+0.03). However, it will fall in another 16 cantons: Jura (-1.13 percentage points), Nidwalden (-0.61), St. Gallen (-0,60), Schaffhausen (-0.56), Neuchâtel (-0.44), Aargau (-0.36), Basel-Stadt (-0.36), Zürich (-0.33), Glarus (-0.32), Vaud (-0.25), Appenzell Ausserrhoden (-0.16), Thurgau (-0.14), Schwyz (-0.11), Luzern (-0.10), Solothurn (-0.07) and Bern (-0.03).

Despite recent movements, the tax burden in a number of cantons in central Switzerland remains far below the average and well above average in some French-speaking cantons.

The tax burden in Zug (11.2%), Nidwalden (12.3%) and Schwyz (12.5%) in 2022 is around half the Swiss average (24.6%). While the tax burden in Geneva (34.2%), Neuchâtel (31.4%), Vaud (31.1%) and Jura (30.0%) is substantially above average.

Other cantons with above average tax burdens in 2022 include Basel-Stadt (29.7%), Valais (29.0%), Fribourg (28.4%), Bern (27.3%), Solothurn (27.0%), Ticino (26.6%), Basel-Landschaft (26.2%) and Graubünden (25.8%). Zurich (21.4%) is 3.2 percentage points below average in 2022.

