Basel City to penalise drivers of large cars

Cars are getting larger. Basel will be the first Swiss city to charge the drivers of large cars more for parking. It is also considering higher taxes for big vehicles, reported SRF.

© Milyavsky | Dreamstime.com

In Basel City space is tight and parking spaces are often difficult to find. To make better use of limited parking space the municipality plans parking fees based on vehicle length, making the city the first to implement such a move.

Municipal officials argue that is unfair that someone with a Smart pays the same parking price as someone with a large SUV. On flights a big heavy suitcase costs more to check in than a small light one. In addition, they argue that parking prices in the city are currently lower than in other Swiss cities.

One aim of the new charging model is to push large cars off the streets and into underground car park, said an official interviewed by SRF. This will help to free up space for bicycle lanes.

Others are shocked by the high fees, describing them as socially unacceptable. Some people rely on larger cars, they say.

Cars are increasing in size. Since 2011, newly registered vehicles in Switzerland have on average become 16cm longer and 6cm wider, according to data from the Federal Road’s Office (FEDRO). Cars have been increasing in length by around 1cm a year.

Some city officials also want registration fees for large vehicles to rise. They argue that large cars are more polluting. However, car registration fees are a blunt instrument for charging for pollution. Most pollution is associated with vehicle use. A small car driven frequently could produce more emissions than a large car driven occasionally. Fuel tax is a more accurate mechanism for taxing pollution.

Certain political parties in the canton of Basel have already announced their opposition to the plan, demanding a reversal.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

