FILM: TYPISCH EMIL **** the beloved Swiss comedian

24 January 2025.

TYPISCH EMIL **** (vo Swiss German, German, French, English)

If you have lived in Switzerland for some time you have probably heard of Emil, the beloved Swiss comedian. His humour represents the common man, an innocent mirror of his native Swiss German society. But he is also equally appreciated in French-speaking Switzerland despite, or maybe because of, his regional accent, serenely surmounting the infamous “Röstigraben”.

At 92 he is still going strong, as you will see from this film, after more than sixty years of a career as a writer, director, actor and solo performer. After the hectic years of a thriving career in films and shows throughout Switzerland, Germany and Austria, he took some time off in New York City where he met the love of his life, who is also Swiss German. Though she is much younger than he, they seem a beautifully solid, collaborative couple.

For me he is something between a Buster Keaton and a Woody Allen in his naive acts and his gentle philosophies. This documentary by Phil Meyer from Lucerne (also Emil’s hometown) includes many of his typical sketches and attests to his innate sweetness and utter charm. Almost a national hero, Emil is a natural performer of the people, a magician of the simple life, but based on deep intelligence.

To know him is to love him. Not to miss!

JANE AUSTIN A GÂCHÉ MA VIE (vo French) **

This French/English film by Laura Piani aims high but doesn’t quite make the grade as it turns into sentimental kitsch while trying to copy Austin’s tales and some English romantic comedies.

Beautiful decors from Paris to England are candy for the eye, but not much for the soul. A pity.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

