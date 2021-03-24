Swiss cinema numbers plummet during pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on many businesses. However, few sectors have suffered as severely as film and cinema.

© Clement Mantion Pierre Olivier | Dreamstime.com

In 2020, Swiss cinemas saw screenings drop by a whopping 49% compared to 2019, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

The number of admissions (-65%) and ticket revenue (-65%) were down by nearly two thirds. In addition, the number of local films produced was 43% below the number in 2019.

In 2020, Swiss cinemas recorded 4.3 million admissions (12.5 million in 2019) and made CHF 67 million of revenue (193 million in 2019).

Admissions were down more in Italian- and French-speaking Switzerland (-70%), where Covid-19 hit harder, than in German-speaking Switzerland (-62%).

