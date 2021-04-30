Le News

Swiss switched to local wine during pandemic

In 2020, wine consumption is Switzerland slumped by 6%. However, consumption of locally produced wine rose 0.3%.

The biggest drop was in imported white wine (-14%), followed by imported red wine (-8%). Consumption of Swiss red wine (+0.5%) rose the most followed by Swiss white wines (+0.2%).

Big drivers of falling wine consumption were the closure of bars and restaurants and restrictions on gathering. These measures cut an estimated 15 million litres from the amount of wine consumed (-5.9%) in Switzerland in 2020.

One of the measures driving the preference for local over foreign wine wine was a federal government subsidy on local wines. Bern covered the difference between the price of 7.1 million litres of AOC certified wine and table wine effectively providing local wine drinkers with high quality wine at bargain prices.

In 2020, Switzerland produced 83 million litres of wine, down from 9.8 million litres in 2019. 50% of production was white and 50% red.

36% of the total was produced in Valais, 29% in Vaud, 10% in Geneva, 6% in Ticino, 4% in Zurich, 3% in Neuchâtel with the remaining 12% spread across the remainder of German-speaking Switzerland.

