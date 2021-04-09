Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Amnesty International critical of Swiss pandemic response

Amnesty International critical of Swiss pandemic response

By Leave a Comment

According to the human rights watchdog Amnesty International, the measures taken by the Swiss government in response to the pandemic placed disproportionate restrictions on freedom of expression.

© Nora Tarvus | Dreamstime.com

The organisation was also critical of Switzerland’s temporary suspension of asylum demands during the pandemic.

Between March and June 2020, the Swiss government used exceptional powers in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and this impacted on free movement and the freedom to gather. At the beginning of the pandemic the police, who were not given clear guidance, disproportionately restricted peaceful public protest, according to the organisation. Some cantons fined protestors.

The NGO also criticised Switzerland for suspending the registration of asylum requests for all but the vulnerable when it closed its border with Italy between mid-March and mid-May 2020.

Amnesty called for international cooperation and criticised the retreat towards greater nationalism during the pandemic. “We can only overcome these challenges if we cooperate at an international level. The members of the G20 and financial institutions must reduce the debt of the 77 poorest nations so that they can take the necessary measures to recover after the pandemic”, said Alexandra Karle, director of Amnesty International Switzerland in a press release. In addition, rich countries must also ensure Covid-19 vaccines are available to everyone everywhere for free, according to the NGO.

More on this:
Amnesty report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Mobile-Oral-B-2.jpg

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp