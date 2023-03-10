Swiss rules to force removal of Matterhorn logo from Toblerone

Toblerone, the iconic Swiss chocolate brand, will soon be forced to remove the Matterhorn mountain peak logo from its branding, reported RTS.

The Toblerone chocolate brand is owned by the US company Mondelez, which plans to move production of the product from Switzerland to Slovakia this year.

Strict Swiss rules introduced in 2017 restrict the use of national symbols to promote milk-based products that are not made exclusively in Switzerland. Slightly less stringent rules apply to other products.

Moving production to Slovakia means the pointy chocolate will no longer be Swiss, according to the rules. This means the Matterhorn logo, a national symbol, must come off the branding and packaging.

The original Toblerone chocolate was produced by the Tobler chocolate factory, which was founded in 1899 by Emil Baumann & Theodor Tobler. In 1908, Baumann created the unique recipe of milk chocolate, nougat, almonds, and honey. A dark chocolate version followed later. Tobler came up with the chocolate’s triangular shape and packaging. The name is believed to have come from the combination of Tobler’s name the Italian word torrone, a type of nougat.

The chocolate bar maker stirred controversy in 2016 in the UK when it added wider valleys between the peaks in order to cut the amount of chocolate and the cost of the products it sold in post-Brexit Britain.

The move was a public relations disaster that prompted a u-turn. However, the incident did highlight the challenge of producing a widely exported product in a country with a currency as strong as the Swiss franc, which was one of the reasons cited by Mondelez for its brief foray into wider valleys in 2016.

