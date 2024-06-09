Swiss vote results 9 June 2024 – 3 “no”, 1 “yes”

On 9 June 2024, Swiss voters voted on four federal initiatives, two related to healthcare cost, one born in the Covid-19 era related to “physical and mental integrity”, and one on renewable electricity.

The first asked voters whether to subsidise health insurance premiums based on income and the second whether to formally restrain healthcare spending.

The third asked voters whether to accept a loosely defined plan aimed at ensuring that those refusing “invasions of physical and mental integrity” would not be treated any differently.

The fourth asked voters whether or not to accept a government plan aimed at boosting the production of renewable electricity.

With the votes in, the proposal to subsidise health insurance premiums, known as the premium relief initiative, has been rejected by 55.47% of voters. Early in the run up to this vote it looked like it might have been accepted. However, as time went by support sagged as voters thought more about who would pay for it. After accepting a plan to increase state pensions in March 2024, it became clear, despite promises to the contrary from parties behind the plan, that taxes would need to rise to pay for it, adding to the financial burden placed on young people as the population ages. This probably focused voters minds on the costs of this initiative.

In addition, some cantons already have schemes that provide premium subsidies. Some of these cantons may have benefited from the proposal as the federal government would help them fund something already in place. Many cantons, mainly German-speaking ones, do not have such schemes, partly because incomes are higher and premiums (and healthcare costs) are lower. Many of these richer more efficient/healthier cantons would have ended up supporting poorer cantons with high healthcare costs.

Every French-speaking canton voted in favour and every German-speaking canton, with the exception of Basel-City, voted against it. Even if the initiative had achieved a majority of the popular vote it is likely it would have failed on the second double majority requirement which requires majorities in a majority of cantons.

The second vote, aimed at restraining growing healthcare costs, known as the cost brake initiative, was also rejected, this time by 62.77%. This initiative was expected to fail. A key argument against it that seemed to resonate with voters was the potential for the plan to force healthcare rationing.

The third vote, dubbed the initiative “For freedom and physical integrity”, was resoundingly rejected by 73.73% of voters. Born in the era of Covid-19, the initiative didn’t find a majority in any canton. Voters were largely convinced by the government’s argument that physical and mental integrity is already protected under the Constitution and that the wording of the initiative was unworkable – it would have been at odds with the functioning of the legal system and policing.

The fourth and final vote sailed through with a comfortable majority of 68.72%. This proposal was already approved by the Federal Council, Parliament and the Council of States. The plan found majorities in all cantons.

