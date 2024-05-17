Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss to vote on pension reform and biodiversity in September

Swiss to vote on pension reform and biodiversity in September

By Leave a Comment

After a round of referenda in June, Swiss voters will be called on in September to decide on biodiversity and a government plan to reform work-related pensions to ensure their longterm financial viability, reported RTS.

On 22 September 2024, the government’s plan to cut the work-related pension annuity rate from 6.8% to 6% will be put before voters. The aim of the reform is to ensure pension fund finances can sustain the impact of longer life expectancy, which has grown without any increase in the retirement age. If pension annuities are paid for longer then they need to be smaller, runs the logic.

However, many politicians on the left do not want annuities reduced. Nor do they want the pension age increased. So they have launched a referendum against pension reform.

In addition, voters will be asked to decide on a plan to increase biodiversity. This initiative would set out requirements to expand the amount of land reserved for nature as well a budget to invest in biodiversity. However, the plan rubs up against agriculture and largely as a result of this has failed to yield a counterproposal acceptable to those behind the project. No acceptable compromise means voters will decide the fate of the initiative on 22 September 2024.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp