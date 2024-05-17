Swiss to vote on pension reform and biodiversity in September

After a round of referenda in June, Swiss voters will be called on in September to decide on biodiversity and a government plan to reform work-related pensions to ensure their longterm financial viability, reported RTS.

On 22 September 2024, the government’s plan to cut the work-related pension annuity rate from 6.8% to 6% will be put before voters. The aim of the reform is to ensure pension fund finances can sustain the impact of longer life expectancy, which has grown without any increase in the retirement age. If pension annuities are paid for longer then they need to be smaller, runs the logic.

However, many politicians on the left do not want annuities reduced. Nor do they want the pension age increased. So they have launched a referendum against pension reform.

In addition, voters will be asked to decide on a plan to increase biodiversity. This initiative would set out requirements to expand the amount of land reserved for nature as well a budget to invest in biodiversity. However, the plan rubs up against agriculture and largely as a result of this has failed to yield a counterproposal acceptable to those behind the project. No acceptable compromise means voters will decide the fate of the initiative on 22 September 2024.

