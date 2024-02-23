More than 17,000 drivers fined in a month on one Zurich street

At the end of September 2023, driving was banned on a 60 metre section of Langstrasse in Zurich. To enforce the ban, cameras were later set up on 8 January 2024 to catch and fine errant drivers. Since then 17,310 fines have been issued.

The driving ban, which excludes buses, was introduced to make the area more cycling friendly and applies from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At CHF 100 each, the recent fines have generated 1.7 million of revenue for the city. However, a city official said the authorities are unhappy about the number of fines issued and would like to see the number fall.

Part of the problem appears to be a lack of awareness. As awareness rises the city expects the number of fines to fall. In the meantime, the CHF 100 fines will add up to an expensive education for many drivers in Switzerland’s largest urban centre.

