Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Automotive / More than 17,000 drivers fined in a month on one Zurich street

More than 17,000 drivers fined in a month on one Zurich street

By Leave a Comment

At the end of September 2023, driving was banned on a 60 metre section of Langstrasse in Zurich. To enforce the ban, cameras were later set up on 8 January 2024 to catch and fine errant drivers. Since then 17,310 fines have been issued.

© Thomas-Stoiber – Dreamstime.com

The driving ban, which excludes buses, was introduced to make the area more cycling friendly and applies from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At CHF 100 each, the recent fines have generated 1.7 million of revenue for the city. However, a city official said the authorities are unhappy about the number of fines issued and would like to see the number fall.

Part of the problem appears to be a lack of awareness. As awareness rises the city expects the number of fines to fall. In the meantime, the CHF 100 fines will add up to an expensive education for many drivers in Switzerland’s largest urban centre.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp