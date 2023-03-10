Mineral oil found in Swiss butter

Recent laboratory tests of butter sold in Swiss supermarkets revealed traces of mineral oil in a number of butter brands, reported RTS.

Out of the 13 butters tested, all contained mineral oil at varying concentrations, including organic brands, which in some cases were the most contaminated. The degree of contamination ranged from 11.2 to 26.8 mg/kg. The list butters in order of contamination includes: Biedermann (11.2 mg/kg), Milfina (18.3), Valflora (18.3), Le Beurre (19.5), Volg (19.5), Denner (20.7), Qualité et Prix Coop (20.7), Floralp (22.0), Milbona (23.2), Prix Garantie Coop (25.6), Naturaplan (26.8), Migros Bio (26.8). Another, M-Budget had 17.0 mg/kg but also contained other contaminants not found in the other butters.

It is difficult to know where the contamination occurs. It could come from machines during processing or further upstream. Milk tested after milking can contain traces of mineral oil, wrote the FRC, a consumer association reporting on the study. They can also enter the food later from packaging, via inks and glues in particular.

Switzerland sets no limits on mineral oil levels in food. However, based on the results of this study, 4 (Milbona, Prix Garantie Coop, Naturaplan, Migros Bio) of the 13 butters tested contained concentrations above those permitted in Germany where a limit of 22 mg/kg has been set.

Mineral oil has no place in food, said Pius Kölbener, a chemist in St. Gallen who has worked in the field for many years. These contaminants are known to accumulate in the body and increase the risk of cancer, according to European health authorities. At the same time the health risks of ingesting small quantities are poorly understood.

To reduce such contamination food producers can use inks and glues without mineral oil in their packaging materials. Such products exist and are recommended.

One tip is avoiding foods packaged in cardboard. Much of the cardboard used in packaging is recycled. And much of the ink used on recycled paper, for example newspapers, was not destined for food use and is not systematically removed during the recycling process.

