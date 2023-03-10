Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Mineral oil found in Swiss butter

Mineral oil found in Swiss butter

By Leave a Comment

Recent laboratory tests of butter sold in Swiss supermarkets revealed traces of mineral oil in a number of butter brands, reported RTS.

close up view of butter on plate
Photo by Felicity Tai on Pexels.com

Out of the 13 butters tested, all contained mineral oil at varying concentrations, including organic brands, which in some cases were the most contaminated. The degree of contamination ranged from 11.2 to 26.8 mg/kg. The list butters in order of contamination includes: Biedermann (11.2 mg/kg), Milfina (18.3), Valflora (18.3), Le Beurre (19.5), Volg (19.5), Denner (20.7), Qualité et Prix Coop (20.7), Floralp (22.0), Milbona (23.2), Prix Garantie Coop (25.6), Naturaplan (26.8), Migros Bio (26.8). Another, M-Budget had 17.0 mg/kg but also contained other contaminants not found in the other butters.

It is difficult to know where the contamination occurs. It could come from machines during processing or further upstream. Milk tested after milking can contain traces of mineral oil, wrote the FRC, a consumer association reporting on the study. They can also enter the food later from packaging, via inks and glues in particular.

Switzerland sets no limits on mineral oil levels in food. However, based on the results of this study, 4 (Milbona, Prix Garantie Coop, Naturaplan, Migros Bio) of the 13 butters tested contained concentrations above those permitted in Germany where a limit of 22 mg/kg has been set.

Mineral oil has no place in food, said Pius Kölbener, a chemist in St. Gallen who has worked in the field for many years. These contaminants are known to accumulate in the body and increase the risk of cancer, according to European health authorities. At the same time the health risks of ingesting small quantities are poorly understood.

To reduce such contamination food producers can use inks and glues without mineral oil in their packaging materials. Such products exist and are recommended.

One tip is avoiding foods packaged in cardboard. Much of the cardboard used in packaging is recycled. And much of the ink used on recycled paper, for example newspapers, was not destined for food use and is not systematically removed during the recycling process.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp