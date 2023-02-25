Living alone most common way to live in Switzerland

Data published this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show the number of single person households continues to rise.
Eight years ago there were 1.3 million single person households. The latest figures show there are 1.4 million, a rise of around 10%. This type of household makes up 38.4% of the total, up from 37.6%.
The other type of household rising is single parent families. Their number has risen 21%. They now make up 6.3% of all households.
And while the number of households made up of a couple with no children has risen 4% and couples with children by 5%, these household configurations now only make up 27.2% and 27.3% respectively, down from 28% and 28.3% eight years earlier.
There has been a drift towards living alone, with or without children. Single parent families now make up one in six households with children.
FSO data (in French)
