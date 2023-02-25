Le News

Living alone most common way to live in Switzerland

Data published this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show the number of single person households continues to rise.

© Ammentorp | Dreamstime.com

Eight years ago there were 1.3 million single person households. The latest figures show there are 1.4 million, a rise of around 10%. This type of household makes up 38.4% of the total, up from 37.6%.

The other type of household rising is single parent families. Their number has risen 21%. They now make up 6.3% of all households.

And while the number of households made up of a couple with no children has risen 4% and couples with children by 5%, these household configurations now only make up 27.2% and 27.3% respectively, down from 28% and 28.3% eight years earlier.

There has been a drift towards living alone, with or without children. Single parent families now make up one in six households with children.

More on this:
FSO data (in French)  – Take a 5 minute French test now

