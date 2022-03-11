Over 16,000 Swiss households ready to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

This week, RTS reported that there were more than 16,000 Swiss households extending offers of accommodation to Ukrainian refugees. The number equates to around 40,000 beds.

A number of Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Switzerland, reported the broadcaster. 1,314 were reported to be housed in federal refugee centres where there are around 5,000 available spaces.

The number of households signing up to offer accommodation continues to rise said OSAR, a Swiss refugee aid organisation.

Those able to accommodate refugees can sign up online. However, OSAR sets out guidelines which include a separate independent room. A sofa bed in a living room is not enough said the organisation. In addition, a bathroom, preferably one reserved for guests, along with independent use of a kitchen must be provided. Accommodation also needs to be close to public transport and not too isolated.

To find accommodation Ukrainian refugees need to sign up at a federal asylum centre. The authorities will take geographical preferences into account when allocating accommodation. For example, a refugee may want to be close to someone they know in Switzerland.

However, the process for welcoming and allocating places to refugees is still being set up, reported RTS. Cantonal authorities have yet set out what financial arrangements there will be for those accommodating those fleeing war in Ukraine.

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Most have fled to neighbouring Poland.

