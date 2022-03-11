Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Over 16,000 Swiss households ready to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Over 16,000 Swiss households ready to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

By Leave a Comment

This week, RTS reported that there were more than 16,000 Swiss households extending offers of accommodation to Ukrainian refugees. The number equates to around 40,000 beds.

city man people woman
Photo by Artūras Kokorevas on Pexels.com

A number of Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Switzerland, reported the broadcaster. 1,314 were reported to be housed in federal refugee centres where there are around 5,000 available spaces.

The number of households signing up to offer accommodation continues to rise said OSAR, a Swiss refugee aid organisation.

Those able to accommodate refugees can sign up online. However, OSAR sets out guidelines which include a separate independent room. A sofa bed in a living room is not enough said the organisation. In addition, a bathroom, preferably one reserved for guests, along with independent use of a kitchen must be provided. Accommodation also needs to be close to public transport and not too isolated.

To find accommodation Ukrainian refugees need to sign up at a federal asylum centre. The authorities will take geographical preferences into account when allocating accommodation. For example, a refugee may want to be close to someone they know in Switzerland.

However, the process for welcoming and allocating places to refugees is still being set up, reported RTS. Cantonal authorities have yet set out what financial arrangements there will be for those accommodating those fleeing war in Ukraine.

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Most have fled to neighbouring Poland.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp