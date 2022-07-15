Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland abandons 1 franc house offer

Switzerland abandons 1 franc house offer

By Leave a Comment

In 2019, the village of Gambarogno in Ticino offered abandoned houses known as “rustici” to anyone prepared to renovate them for 1 franc. Last week, the scheme ended without anyone taking up the offer.

© Adriana Stampfl | Dreamstime.com

The scheme was inspired by similar schemes in Italy. However the Swiss offer ran into challenges. Some were practical and others administrative.

While some rustici are supplied with water, there is no electricity and gas and they are located far from roads and public transport. Getting there requires 45 minutes of walking.

The final nail in the coffin was a recent decision by the Federal Office for Spatial Development (ARE) to not allow the houses to be rebuilt. Thomas Kappeler, head of ARE told the newspaper Blick that they saw the bad state of the buildings on the satellite images and decided against approving the plan. The project has been blocked on spatial planning grounds rather than withholding building permission.

Plans to rebuild the village have been around since 1970. But funding has never been found to finance the work.

The possibility of challenging the ARE decision at the Federal Tribunal remains. But the paperwork and costs are likely to rise significantly before they can ever be put on the market again for 1 franc.

More on this:
Blick article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp