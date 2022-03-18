Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Covid cases, hospitalisations and deaths up again in Switzerland

Covid cases, hospitalisations and deaths up again in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

This week, 184,055 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Switzerland, up 8% from the 171,085  cases reported a week earlier. In addition, the reported number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised jumped too. This week 563 were admitted, up 17% from 482 the week before. Reported deaths too rose from 42 last week to 55 this week.

Some experts are concerned the return to normality could continue to swell hospital numbers. Epidemiologist Marcel Salathé, who described the situation as concerning, thinks we should be careful not be too quick to abandon masks on public transport and isolation when infected, reported Le Matin.

Interviewed by the SonntagsZeitung, the specialist said the the pandemic is not over. However, death and hospitalisation rates are now low thanks to vaccination and immunity in the population. The risk of dying from Covid is the same, possibly even low than with the flu, he said.

At the same time he thinks the situation will deteriorate and hospitalisations and deaths will rise. He also points to Long Covid and studies that indicate links between Covid and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. For these reasons Salathé thinks the government should maintain the remaining measures beyond the end of March. In addition, he thinks the virus will get busy again after the summer and that a fourth doses of vaccine would be sensible.

More on this:
FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp