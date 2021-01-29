Covid: Swiss cases and deaths continue to fall this week

This week, Switzerland reported 12,041 new positive Covid-19 cases and 309 deaths.

Over the seven days to 29 January 2021, the number daily cases reported in Switzerland averaged 1,720, a figure 14% lower than the daily reported average of 2,007 reported the week before.

The number of weekly reported deaths fell 16% from 366 to 309, reaching a total death toll of 9,343 (8,647 confirmed positive). The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now forecasts Covid deaths in Switzerland of 10,052 by the end of April 2021, a number reflecting the impact of widespread vaccination.

Over the last 24 hours the results of 29,362 tests were reported, with test positivity of 7%.

The reproduction reported this week was 0.86. Only the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden (1.01) had a rate above 1, the rate at which cases grow. Reproduction rates contain a lag. The most recent calculation is dated 19 January 2021.

However, the strain on intensive care units (ICU) remains high in some parts of the country. ICU use rates in Valais (84%), Solothurn (84%) and Schwyz (90%) are currently the highest nationally.

Across Switzerland, 74% of the total ICU beds available are currently in use, the same rate as a week earlier. However, not all of these beds are certified for ICU use. Of those that are, 88% are occupied.

By 24 January 2021, around 194,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in Switzerland, according to data compiled by Le Temps. At one dose per person, which isn’t the case, this represents around 2% of the population.

