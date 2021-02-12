Covid: Swiss cases and deaths down further this week

This week, Switzerland’s Covid figures continued to improve.

Over the seven days to 5 February 2021, Switzerland reported 8,854 new positive Covid-19 cases and 155 deaths. The number of daily cases reported in Switzerland over the same period averaged 1,265, a figure 16% lower than the daily reported average of 1,508 reported the week before.

The number of weekly reported deaths fell 28% from 216 to 155, reaching a total death toll of 9,739 (9,031 confirmed positive).

The reproduction rate reported this week was 0.89, sightly higher than last week when it was 0.88%. Only the cantons of Uri (1.09) and Ticino (1.05) had rates above 1, the rate at which case numbers grow.

However, the strain on intensive care units (ICU) remains very high in some regions. The cantons of Solothurn (92%), Valais (88%) and Luzern (85%) are close to their ICU capacity limits. Average Swiss-wide ICU occupancy is 70%.

By 12 February 2021, 482,423 doses of vaccine had been administered in Switzerland, according to FOPH. An average of 16,191 vaccinations per day were done this week. At this rate it would take two years to vaccinate Switzerland’s population, assuming 70% coverage and two doses per person. Slow progress at the beginning appeared to be a shortage of vaccine. Now hold up appears to be getting it to people. So far only 61% of the 782,000 doses delivered have been given.

