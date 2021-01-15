Covid: 17,245 cases and 387 deaths reported in Switzerland this week

This week, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 17,245 positive Covid-19 cases and 387 deaths.

Over the seven days to 15 January 2021, the number daily cases reported in Switzerland averaged 2,464. This figure is significantly below the daily reported average leading up to Christmas. In the 7 days to 18 December 2020, the average daily number was around 4,300.

Over the last 24 hours the results of 25,092 tests were reported, with test positivity of 10%.

In addition to lower case numbers, the reproduction rate has declined. The most recently calculated rate is 0.84. This means an average infected individual infects 0.84 other people, a rate that would lead daily new infections to decline. Reproduction rates contain a lag. The most recent calculation is dated 5 January 2021.

The number of daily deaths over the last 7 days has averaged 55. Covid-19 has now claimed 8,641 lives in Switzerland since since the disease arrived (7,970 confirmed positive).

The strain on intensive care units (ICU) remains acute in some parts of the country. Intensive care units in Schwyz (100%), Valais (96%), Solothurn (92%) and Luzern (91%) are all close to capacity. While others, such as those in Geneva (53%), St. Gallen (57%), Fribourg (67%) and Neuchâtel (67%) are operating at significantly lower levels.

Across Switzerland, 79% of the total ICU beds available are currently in use. However, not all of these beds are certified for ICU use. Of those that are, 94% are occupied.

