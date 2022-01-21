Le News

Swiss train punctuality slips in 2021 with big regional differences

In 2021, 91.9% of Swiss passenger trains were on time, down 0.7 percentage points from 92.6% in 2020, with significant regional differences.

© Maciej Badetko | Dreamstime.com

Across eastern German-speaking Switzerland 94.7% of trains were on time in 2021, compared to 88.0% in western French-speaking Switzerland. In southern, Italian-speaking Switzerland, 90.7% were on time and in central Switzerland the rate was 91.4%.

On train connections, eastern Switzerland was ahead again. Across all of Switzerland, 98.9% of travellers made their connections. This rose to 99.1% in eastern Switzerland. However, the central (98.7%), western (98.6%) and southern (97.8%) regions were not far behind on this measure.

The weaker performance in French-speaking Switzerland is partly due to construction, in particular work that is behind schedule. Driver shortages in the region have added to the problem, but should improve in 2022, said Swiss Rail.

Overall, trains on trunk routes were less punctual at 90.7%, compared to 92.1% on regional routes. International trains cause knock-on delays in Switzerland, partly because of the long distances they often travel before reaching Switzerland. This means trains that cross borders or connect with international trains, which tend to be trains serving trunk routes, are at greater risk of delays. International cooperation between train companies is sometimes deployed to manage these delays. For example, Swiss Rail often runs extra connecting trains when German ICE trains are delayed.

A digital map shows Swiss train delays in realtime. Another map shows construction zones affecting train circulation.

Comments

  1. OK, so it’s within 3 minutes, from the press release, Which means we can’t compare with British statistics, which are within 5 minutes for short haul and within 10 minutes for intercity.

