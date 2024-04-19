Swiss parliament rejects adding dental care to basic insurance

The cost of healthcare and the compulsory insurance residents must pay to fund it continue to rise. In 2022, healthcare spending rose 2.5%. At the same time, dental care is not covered. Politicians from the Green Party would like it included in basic cover. However, parliament voted against the idea this week, reported RTS.

The argument in favour of including dental care in basic insurance is that people on low incomes cannot afford the complimentary insurance that covers it or the direct cost of it. These people then avoid dental care and end up with related health issues, ranging from pneumonia to heart attacks and strokes.

However, this arguments failed to convince a majority of parliamentarians. 123 versus 62 voted against the idea.

In addition, a commission tasked with analysis of the subject advised against it. Adding further to coverage would inevitably lead to higher premiums, it said. Premiums are already rising. Changes that push them even higher would add pressure to a sensitive political issue. In addition, it said that such a change is not necessary. Dental health has risen significantly over the last 50 years due to prevention and improvements in the dental hygiene measures practised by the population. Finally, those who need dental care but cannot afford it can apply for social welfare to cover the costs, concluded the commission.

