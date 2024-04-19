Swiss health care costs continued to rise in 2022

Data published this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show a 2.5% rise in spending on healthcare in Switzerland in 2022. The increase is below the average rate of 3.2% over the five years before.

© Polly In | Dreamstime.com

During 2022, Switzerland spent CHF 91.5 billion on healthcare, which is more than CHF 10,000 per person. Between 2021 and 2022, spending rose CHF 2.2 billion.

The largest cost components were hospital costs (32.6 billion), aged care (14.5 billion) and doctors’ surgeries (13.7 billion). Together these three made up two thirds of the costs. These were also areas of above average cost increases. Hospital (+2.6%), aged care (+3.0%) and doctors’ surgery (+3.2%) spending rose by more than the average (2.5%).

The funding of these costs showed no significant change. Individuals covered 60% of the costs directly via health insurance premiums and direct payments, tax payers indirectly funded 32% and companies a further 5%. The remaining 3% is a mixture of unreconciled sources.

The connection to an ageing population is clear. 52% of spending was on people aged over 60. More was spent on women (55%) than men (45%). Part of this difference is due to women making up a higher percentage of the very old. In addition, pregnancy and child birth come with additional healthcare costs.

