Switzerland struggles to get Ukrainian refugees working

The first Ukrainian refugees arrived in Switzerland in early 2022. Roughly two years on only 23% are working. This week, the federal government said it wants to get this percentage to 40% by the end of the year, reported SRF.

The benefits of integrating refugees into the workforce are clear. But finding work is not always easy. Some Swiss cantons have acheived higher rates than others. The rates tend to follow rates of employment in the wider economy. The French- and Italian-speaking regions of Switzerland, which have lower rates of employment, also have lower rates of employment among Ukrainian refugees. In the canton of Geneva, refugees employment rates are around 10%. Already high unemployment in these cantons means newcomers are competing with plenty of existing job seekers for any available work.

At the other end of the scale, more than 51% of Ukranians in Appenzell Innerrhoden are working. Small cantons where employment is dominated by a few employers often fare better. In these places the chances of people finding work under their own steam seems to be higher too.

Another success story is the canton of Zug. 32% of Ukrainian refugees there have found work. Initially, job placement centres were considered the favoured path to a job. But it soon became clear the best method was through the networks refugees created after arriving in Switzerland. Another success factor is the higher number of international companies in the canton. These are a better fit with existing skills.

Another factor is economic structure. Cantons where agriculture and hospitality dominate have found they are a poor match for many refugees’ existing skills. In Valais, where farming and tourism dominate, only 16% have found work. Getting people to work in a new field takes some convincing, an asylum coordinater in Valais told SRF. The government’s 40% employment target is unrealistic, he said.

One incentive being considered is to offer residency visas to those who find work and manage to live without welfare payments. It is hoped this might increase the motivation to move into a new field of work.

Judging by the results so far, reaching 40% employment across the country by the end of this year appears challenging.

Compared to some other nations, Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland are less likely to be employed. Data from the UK show that 61% of adults were working by the end of 2023. In addition, 68% of those working had shifted sector.

