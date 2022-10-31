Switzerland breaks record for longest train

On 29 October 2022, Switzerland ran the longest passenger train in the world from Preda to Alvaneu in the mountainous canton of Graubunden in eastern Switzerland, reported RTS.

Source: Loetschbergbahnfan

The train, made up of 100 carriages and measuring close to 2 km long (1,910 metres), made the 25 km journey in around 45 minutes. The train, claimed to be the world’s longest ever passenger train, was run to commemorate the 175 anniversary of Switzerland’s railways.

Train route – source Google

Plans to run the train were announced in May this year. The serpentine chain of red carriages was driven by seven train engineers and was organised by around 400 people, according to Christian Florin, head of infrastructure at Rhaetian Railway, the company that runs trains on this section of Switzerland’s railway network.

Videos of the train can be viewed at RTS, Loetschbergbahnfan (YouTube), AFP (YouTube) and the BBC.

Most of the train was empty. Only 150 people, which included journalistes and VIPs were allowed to board.

In 2016, Switzerland opened the world’s longest train tunnel.

