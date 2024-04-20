Swiss cabinet members get to keep their perks

Recently, Federal Councillors, or cabinet members, lost their free ski passes. This week, parliament voted on whether they should be able to keep their other perks, reported RTS.

Photo by Louis on Pexels.com

These perks include free first class train passes for themselves and their partners, two cars – one for work engagements and another for private use, free phone subscriptions and pensions for life upon leaving the job. Lifetime pensions are 50% of the inflation adjusted CHF 472,958 salary they each receive while in office. To qualify for these pensions they must spend at least four years in the role.

In the end parliament voted 98 versus 85 to retain the current benefits. Arguing in favour of the current perks, Vincent Maître, a parliamentarian from the Centre Party in Geneva, told RTS that these people work 7 days a week for between 80 and 100 hours a week almost without holidays while bearing enormous responsibilites.

Yvan Pahud, a parliamentarian from the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), speaking in support of Thomas Burgherr his party collegue who put forward the motion, questioned the generous life time pensions. Four years of work for a life time of payments.

Switzerland’s federal government is under pressure to find savings or to raise taxes to fund ongoing budget shortfalls. It appears no costs are above being questioned.

