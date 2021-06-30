Le News

The last time Switzerland made it to the quarter-finals

On Monday, 28 June 2021, Switzerland knocked world champions France out of Euro 2020 after extended play and a shoot out in Bucharest to make it through to the quarter finals.

Lausanne stadium – source: Wikipedia

The last time Switzerland made it to the quarter-finals of a major football competition was during the World Cup in 1954, 67 years ago when the World Cup took place in Switzerland.

In 1954, after beating Italy twice on 17 June (2-1) and 23 June (4-1), and losing 2-1 to England on 20 June, Switzerland made it through to the World Cup quarter finals.

On 26 June 1954, Switzerland faced Austria in a quarter final match in Lausanne. After putting up a strong fight, Switzerland lost 7-5 to Austria, in the highest-scoring World Cup match ever.

The record-breaking game in Lausanne became known as the Hitzeschlacht von Lausanne, or battle in the heat of Lausanne, because of the scorching 40°C heat on the day.

On 4 July, West Germany won the 1954 World Cup, beating favourites Hungary 3-2. The final, known as the battle of Bern, was played at the Bern’s Wankdorf Stadium.

