Football: Switzerland makes it through to 2022 World Cup

On 15 November 2021, Switzerland won 4-0 against Bulgaria in Luzern, making Switzerland the winning team in its group, reported Le Matin.

The win on Monday means Switzerland has a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The quadrennial football match will see 32 national teams compete between 21 November and 18 December 2022.

Switzerland is one of only 13 teams to have qualified so far out of the 210 teams aiming for qualification. Of the 210 teams only 32 will make it through.

2021 has been a good year for the Swiss football team. Switzerland bet France in the UEFA Euro 2020 this year, making it through to the quarter finals, something Switzerland hadn’t achieved since 1954 after beating Italy twice.

