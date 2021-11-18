Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Non classé / Football: Switzerland makes it through to 2022 World Cup

Football: Switzerland makes it through to 2022 World Cup

By Leave a Comment

On 15 November 2021, Switzerland won 4-0 against Bulgaria in Luzern, making Switzerland the winning team in its group, reported Le Matin.

Source: Twitter (FIFA.com)

The win on Monday means Switzerland has a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The quadrennial football match will see 32 national teams compete between 21 November and 18 December 2022.

Switzerland is one of only 13 teams to have qualified so far out of the 210 teams aiming for qualification. Of the 210 teams only 32 will make it through.

2021 has been a good year for the Swiss football team. Switzerland bet France in the UEFA Euro 2020 this year, making it through to the quarter finals, something Switzerland hadn’t achieved since 1954 after beating Italy twice.

More on this:
Le Matin article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp