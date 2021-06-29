Switzerland knock France out of Euro 2020

On 28 June 2021, Switzerland defeated world champions France after extended play and a shoot out in Bucharest in the UEFA Euro 2020.

Haris Seferović scored an early goal (15′) and Switzerland led at half time. However, in the second half France scored 3 goals and it looked like they were set to win. Benzema scored the first two goals (57′, 59′) and Pogba the third (75′).

But the Swiss team kept on pushing and at the 81st minute Seferović scored another goal followed by another at the 90th minute by Gavranović, bringing the score to 3-3.

After another 15 minutes of extra time each way the score was unchanged and the game moved to a shoot out. Switzerland went first and the shoot out score reached 5-4 in Switzerland’s favour leaving the the game hanging on a final kick from France’s Mbappe. Swiss goal keeper Yann Sommer saved Mbappe’s kick, clinching a win for Switzerland and a quarter-final match against Spain.

Granit Xhaka, Switzerland’s captain said “It’s amazing. We made history tonight and we are all very proud. We wrote the history of this footballing nation. Now we have Spain in the quarters. It will be difficult but we are dreaming now.”

