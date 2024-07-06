Switzerland faces England on Saturday in Euro quarter final

At 6pm on Saturday 6 July 2024, Switzerland’s football team will face England’s in the quarter finals of the Euro 2024. The game will be played in Dusseldorf, Germany.
England are the favourites, with one estimate giving them a 43% chance of victory compared to a 25% chance of Switzerland prevailing.
In an interview on RTS Swiss coach Murat Yakin said that a win could happen.
Hop Suisse! Hopp Schwiiz! Forza Svizzera!
