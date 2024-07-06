Switzerland faces England on Saturday in Euro quarter final

At 6pm on Saturday 6 July 2024, Switzerland’s football team will face England’s in the quarter finals of the Euro 2024. The game will be played in Dusseldorf, Germany.

© Oleksandr Prykhodko | Dreamstime.com

England are the favourites, with one estimate giving them a 43% chance of victory compared to a 25% chance of Switzerland prevailing.

In an interview on RTS Swiss coach Murat Yakin said that a win could happen.

Hop Suisse! Hopp Schwiiz! Forza Svizzera!

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

