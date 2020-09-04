Coronavirus: weekly cases rise further in Switzerland passing 400 in a single day

In the week to 4 September 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 2,186, 9% higher than the 2,014 cases recorded the week before. The total number of recorded cases and deaths stood at 43,532 and 2,013 by 4 September 2020.

© Viorelkurnosov | Dreamstime.com

405 daily new cases were reported on 4 September 2020. The last time more than 400 cases were reported in one day was on 11 April 2020.

The 7-day rolling average number of daily new cases this week was 312, up from 288 the week before.

The number of new cases over the last 14 days in Switzerland was 49 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days the figure was 26 per 100,000, remaining over the UK’s threshold of 20. Last week the UK reimposed a 14-day self isolation requirement on travellers arriving from Switzerland.

For several days, the number of infections over the last 14 days in France has exceeded Switzerland’s trigger point of 60 per 100,000. However, adding France to the list of quarantine countries would have a dramatic impact on cross-border movement. In theory, daily cross-border workers would need to quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Switzerland, something completely unworkable.

In addition, the two Swiss cantons with the strongest links with France have higher infection rates than France. On 2 September 2020, infection rates in Geneva (114) and Vaud (113) were close to double Switzerland’s own definition of high risk regions of 60 infections per 100,000 over 14 days.

7-day rates in Geneva and Vaud are high too. At 70 and 53 per 100,000, these two cantons significantly exceed the UK’s 7-day infection trigger point (20) and Germany’s (50) too.

