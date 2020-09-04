Coronavirus: Switzerland considers adding only parts of France to its quarantine list

With daily infection rates in France rising to levels not seen since its previous peak in April 2020, the Swiss government is considering modifying its quarantine risk list system to include certain French regions rather than the whole country.

The idea is being discussed as a potential way to avoid paralysing parts of Switzerland that rely on large daily flows of cross-border workers, the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Basel-City in particular.

Geneva and France share an airport and many of the staff working in Geneva’s healthcare sector commute daily from France.

The 14-day infection rate in France is currently running at 108 per 100,000, higher than Switzerland’s trigger point of 60 per 100,000. In theory France should already be on Switzerland’s list.

One idea is to impose quarantine on people arriving from France’s hot spots, such as the Paris region, rather than the whole country.

Adding further to the complexity, are the already high rates of infection in the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, two cantons with high daily flows of cross-border workers from their neighbour.

On 2 September 2020, infection rates in Geneva and Vaud were 114 and 113 per 100,000 over the trailing 14 days, higher than the 108 average for France.

The Swiss government plans to discuss this issue further at its next meeting on Friday 11 September 2020, according to RTS.

