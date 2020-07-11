FILM: WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE?

10 July 2020.

WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE? ***

Oscar-crowned Cate Blanchett – the younger version of Meryl Streep – for she is a chameleon of an actress, plays here a celebrated architect with a happy and loving family, who suddenly disappears, probably off to Antarctica. She has not been practicing her profession for some years, has become a sociopath, but has a very close relationship with her teenage daughter who is soon going off to boarding school.

Richard Linklater, the director of intimate character studies such as the “Before Sunset” films and “Boyhood”, has taken this acclaimed bestseller and created an intriguing study of a woman stifled in her life when she has not followed her passion in creation. It’s both baffling and heart-warming, an elating moment of pleasure. It’s like the bubbles in champagne, exhilarating but soon gone after the delightful high. Catch it anyway, it’ll make you smile and think…(At the Cine17)

There’s a lot on offer in the Geneva and surrounding cinemas that are trying to get back on their feet:

Run to I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, one of the most important and moving documentaries by the brilliant Haitian director Raoul Peck, on the last writings of James Baldwin. Or QUEEN AND SLIM and DEGAULLE, if you have not yet seen them. (All showing in Ferney-Voltaire, near the big Carrefour)

There is “L’été aux cinémas du Grütli” from July 1st through August 18. Check out their schedule of a huge range of old and new classics from Bunuel to Tarantino.

And the ongoing Christopher Nolan retrospective at the Pathé Cinemas and the Clint Eastwood films at The Empire.

It’s either our lovely lake, pools or a cool cinema after the heat… Enjoy them all!

Look up the films, times and cinemas on cineman.ch.

