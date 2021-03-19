FILM: ADIEU LES CONS

19 March 2021.

By Neptune

It’s a possibility that cinemas may be opening up from March 22nd. If so, this outstanding film, which I already reviewed back in autumn 2020, has in the meantime won most of the French Césars, and will be released after months of waiting in the Covid wards. A good film to start our re-culturing of cinemas, theaters and concert halls.

ADIEU LES CONS ***1/2 (vo French)

Here’s a desperate, depressive computer specialist who has just been demoted; a young woman who finds out she doesn’t have much time to live and wants to find the child she was forced to give up at age 15; and a blind archivist who finds a bit of warmth with these two desperados. None of them have known each other before their destinies collide here.

Albert Dupontel’s latest film turns out to be a touching, chaotic chase that brings these three lonely people together for various strange reasons, and it’s something that should not be missed.

Alongside its somber premise and hectic pace, humor and heart is there – in the acting, scenario, wonderfully warm colors and moments of surprising gentleness.

Dupontel could be considered the intellectual bad boy of French cinema. His films are often violent, bitter takes on society and the individual struggling within it, but this one has an absurd spirit (with a tip-of-the-hat to the Monty Python gang) that raises it out of the blues. Much of its charm is due to the lovely and talented Virginie Efira, who scintillates in every role she takes, and here she will also break your heart. César take note.

