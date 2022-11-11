FILM: CALL JANE *** – 10 free tickets

By Neptune

It is 1968 and a Chicago housewife is looking forward to having her baby until she finds out the birth will be seriously hazardous to her health. As a medical abortion is refused her by a panel of male doctors, she desperately looks for an alternative solution. She falls upon a group of caring women who help those in her situation as the legalisation of abortion (Roe v. Wade) would become law only in 1973.

This film by Phyllis Nagy is based on the true story of the “Janes” who helped thousands of desperate females during those years. Shockingly, the U.S. Supreme Court just this year repealed the 50 year-old Roe v. Wade decision, thereby abolishing women’s right to choose.

Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver play the housewife and the leader of the Janes, respectively, and though the film at times feels more like message than realistic drama, it’s still an important reminder of one of the many battles women have fought and – appallingly – recently lost. It is a worthy message that may help turn the tide of regression.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

