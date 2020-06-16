Coronavirus: national lockdown not part of Switzerland’s second wave response plan

Switzerland’s federal government is against imposing nationwide restrictions to slow the spread of a second wave on infections, according to the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

The federal government plan, which is under development, is more regional than the response to the first wave of infections and focuses decision making power at the cantonal level, reported the newspaper.

Cantons would have the power to independently confine and quarantine schools, restaurants, hotels, shops or towns when outbreaks are detected.

Reacting to SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks with confinement has been deployed across the world. Italy’s initial response to the spread of the virus in February 2020 was to confine the town of Codogno and nine other municipalities after cases were detected there.

More recently, authorities in Rome confined the residents of a block of apartments in the Garbatella district after 15 cases were detected. Earlier this week, parts of Beijing were cordoned off after 50 cases were traced to a market in the city. 45 were workers at a market and showed no symptoms. Mass testing was ordered and residents in 11 apartment blocks told to remain at home.

By 16 June 2020, there were 31,154 Covid-19 cases and 1,954 deaths in Switzerland.

Much uncertainty remains around the future path of new cases and deaths from the virus in Switzerland.

One age-adjusted model suggests a second wave peaking in August could bring a further 5,000 deaths in Switzerland.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington, predicts a rise in Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland in July 2020. Their model, which factors in continued social distancing and the increased mobility associated with opening up, forecasts a further 1,461 Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland between now and 4 August 2020, with a range of between 595 and 3,507 fatalities.

However, all predictions are highly uncertain. Models can only guess at the dynamics of viral spread and how governments and populations will respond.

