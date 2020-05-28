40% of Swiss restaurants unsure of survival under current restrictions

40% of restaurants that have reopened in Switzerland fear they won’t survive, according to a recent industry survey by Gastro Suisse.

When Switzerland’s federal government allowed restaurants to reopen on 11 May 2020 around three quarters did. Many of those that didn’t, decided they wouldn’t be able to turn a profit operating with the required space and hygiene requirements.

Those that did open report revenues on average 60% lower than over the same period in 2019. 90% are running at a loss. The biggest drivers of low revenue are the requirements on table spacing and the four person group limit. A majority of restaurants were forced to reduce seating by between 35% and 65%

Without further easing of restrictions, numerous establishments will close again in June because trade isn’t profitable, said Casimir Platzer.

On 6 June 2020, Switzerland is set to ease some of the restrictions on restaurants. The four person group limit will be lifted.

Switzerland’s hotel and restaurant sector employ around 260,000 people, about 5% of the nations workers.

The survey questioned 3,172 people between 11 and 18 May 2020.

