The low-cost Michelin-starred restaurants closest to Switzerland

Michelin-starred restaurants are synonymous with high cost. However, there is a wide price range and some offer meals for 30 Euros or less.

Prices for a three-course meal at Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe go as high as 595 Euros at the Ciel Bleu in Amsterdam while descending as low as 20 Euros at the L’Antic Molí in Ulldecona in Spain.

This week, Ioana Neamt put together a list of the most expensive and least expensive Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and set them out on the two maps below.

Affordable ones closest to Switzerland are Le France (1 star) near Le Doubs river in the Jura region of France – a three-course lunch here costs 26 Euros – and Le Bon Accueil (1 star) nearby in Malbuisson, France. A lunch here (Wednesday and Friday) costs only 28 Euros. These are the closest two most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants to Switzerland.

After this Drusenheim in France and Turin in Italy are the next closest destinations. In Drusenheim you’ll find the Au Gourmet (1 star) hotel and restaurant, where you can dine for 29 Euros. And in Turin, there is the restaurant Vintage 1997 (1 star) in the middle of the city where a set menu is 30 Euros.

Most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in Switzerland.

For those wishing to dine in Switzerland, there is the Restaurant Hotel de Ville Crissier (3 stars). Dining here is not as affordable however. Ranked the the 24th most expensive Michelin-starred restaurant in Europe, a meal here will set you back 374 Euros.

Most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants in Switzerland.

The analysis was done by Chef’s Pencil. More than 500 menus from Michelin restaurants across Europe were studied to identify the priciest and the most affordable meals. Affordability was based on the most affordable three-course meal on the menu. In some cases, this was the menu du jour, or menu of the day, which is usually offered at lunchtime. Some restaurants only offer this type of menu on select days, excluding public holidays and weekends, and prices tend to vary week to week. In other cases, we chose the most affordable three-course meal on the a la carte menu, picking the cheapest entrée, the cheapest main dish, and the cheapest dessert available.

