Swiss health authority adds avoiding handshakes to coronavirus advice

By Leave a Comment

In response to the increased spread of the novel Coronavirus Switzerland’s health authority has issued new hygiene advice, which includes avoiding hand shakes.

© Rido | Dreamstime.com

This additional measure was added recently along with two others: dispose of used paper tissues in a sealed waste bin and always call ahead before going to the doctor’s or the emergency department.

The government campaign ‘Protect yourself and others’ tells you how you can apply basic hygiene rules and what to do if you experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, a cough or a high temperature.

For medical questions there is a coronavirus infoline +41 58 463 00 00, which is open around the clock.

More on this:
FOPH coronavirus advice (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

