Swiss government bans large gatherings

In a press release this morning, Switzerland’s federal government announced a ban on all events involving more than 1,000 people.

“In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorised the situation in Switzerland as ‘particular’ in terms of the Epidemics Act. Large-scale events involving more than 1000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March 2020”, it said.

In addition, it said the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection had risen to 15 in Switzerland. Cantons affected include: Ticino, Geneva, Grisons, Aargau, Zurich, Basel-City and Vaud. All 15 were infected abroad and are good in health.

So far more than 500 people have been tested for the virus in Switzerland.

There are no travel restrictions for entry into Switzerland. Travellers and cross-border commuters will be updated on the current situation at the border and at airports, said the government.

The Geneva International Motor Show, which was set to run from 5 to 25 March 2020, has been cancelled as a result of the ban.

The Watches & Wonders expo in Geneva, scheduled for 25 to 29 April 2020, was cancelled yesterday before the announcement.

The government has issued advice to the public on avoiding infection:

Wash your hands thoroughly. Cough and sneeze into a paper tissue/handerchief or the crook of your arm. Stay at home if you have a high temperature and a cough.

